Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Could stay in Atlanta past 2018
Coleman and the Falcons may discuss a long-term contract, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
After the Falcons signed Devonta Freeman to a five-year, $41.25 million extension in August, there was speculation Coleman would be available for trade in the 2018 offseason or else would be one of the major prizes in 2019 free agency. Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff isn't ready to write off Coleman's long-term future with the organization, recently saying he can envision a scenario in which both running backs are handsomely paid. It still seems likely that Coleman could find a larger contract elsewhere, but Freeman's deal isn't so cumbersome as to entirely prevent the Falcons from discussing an extension with Coleman. The 2015 third-round pick dropped off to 4.0 yards per carry last season, but he remained efficient in the passing attack with 7.7 yards per target, also piling up 223 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a three-game stretch when Freeman missed time with a concussion.
