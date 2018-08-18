Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Electrifying in brief appearance

Coleman collected 35 yards on five carries during Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs.

The scatback showed impressive burst with a limited workload, dicing up the Kansas City defense for back-to-back 15-yard runs on the Falcons' first offensive drive of the ballgame. Coleman picked up his second consecutive start as Devonta Freeman was held out following his injury-riddled 2017 campaign. With Coleman entering the final year of his rookie contract, it will be intriguing to see if Atlanta elects to "run him into the ground" so to speak, or if the coaching staff chooses to give third-string option Ito Smith more playing time to gauge whether or not he can be the change-of-pace option beyond this season.

