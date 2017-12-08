Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Enters NFL's concussion protocol

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Friday that Coleman suffered a concussion in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Saints and has entered the NFL's protocol for head injuries, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Coleman exited in the second half with the concussion, finishing with 32 yards on nine carries. With the Falcons having 10 full days off before their next game Dec. 18 against the Buccaneers, Coleman has a fair chance to clear the protocol by that point. Expect the Falcons to provide an update on the running back's condition when the team resumes practicing next week.