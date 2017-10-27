Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Expected to play against Jets
Coleman (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coleman suffered the injury in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Patriots, finishing with a season-low 16 scrimmage yards in the contest. He was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Coleman will be fine to face the Jets. The Falcons may still choose to list Coleman as questionable when they release their final injury report Friday afternoon.
