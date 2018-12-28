Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Expected to play
Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Coleman (groin) will play in Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Held out the previous two days, Coleman must've looked good Friday in his return to the practice field. It remains to be seen how he's listed on the final injury report for what likely will be his last game with the Falcons. Brian Hill is next in line for carries if Quinn has a change of heart or the team decides to limit Coleman's role.
