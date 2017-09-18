Play

Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Finds end zone in win over Packers

Coleman tallied 45 total yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Packers.

Although he did most of the damage on the ground, Coleman's touchdown came on a three-yard reception. He averaged seven yards per carry in the NFC Championship rematch, but those numbers were a little inflated by a 35-yard scamper. Devonta Freeman will still get the majority of work at tailback, but Coleman has plenty of value in Atlanta's offense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories