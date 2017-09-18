Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Finds end zone in win over Packers
Coleman tallied 45 total yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Although he did most of the damage on the ground, Coleman's touchdown came on a three-yard reception. He averaged seven yards per carry in the NFC Championship rematch, but those numbers were a little inflated by a 35-yard scamper. Devonta Freeman will still get the majority of work at tailback, but Coleman has plenty of value in Atlanta's offense.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Makes mark as receiver versus Bears•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Impressive in limited action Saturday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Not mentioned as injury concern•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: No need for offseason ankle surgery•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Suffers left ankle injury in Super Bowl LI•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Tallies 29 rushing yards, receiving TD before exiting•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...