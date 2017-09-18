Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Finds end zone in win over Packers

Coleman tallied 45 total yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Packers.

Although he did most of the damage on the ground, Coleman's touchdown came on a three-yard reception. He averaged seven yards per carry in the NFC Championship rematch, but those numbers were a little inflated by a 35-yard scamper. Devonta Freeman will still get the majority of work at tailback, but Coleman has plenty of value in Atlanta's offense.