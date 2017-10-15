Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Finds end zone versus Dolphins

Coleman carried nine times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He also turned his only target into a four-yard gain in the 20-17 loss.

Coleman produced a pedestrian 3.6 yards per carry in this one, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a six-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter. Despite his inefficiency, the third-year back actually received just one fewer touch than Devonta Freeman on the day. Coleman should get the shorter end of the backfield timeshare most weeks, but his steady volume, his explosive ability and the potential for additional red-zone usage have his fantasy value on the rise ahead of next week's matchup with the Patriots.