Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Finds end zone versus Dolphins
Coleman carried nine times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He also turned his only target into a four-yard gain in the 20-17 loss.
Coleman produced a pedestrian 3.6 yards per carry in this one, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a six-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter. Despite his inefficiency, the third-year back actually received just one fewer touch than Devonta Freeman on the day. Coleman should get the shorter end of the backfield timeshare most weeks, but his steady volume, his explosive ability and the potential for additional red-zone usage have his fantasy value on the rise ahead of next week's matchup with the Patriots.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Leading rusher, receiver in loss•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Picks up 89 total yards•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Finds end zone in win over Packers•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Makes mark as receiver versus Bears•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Impressive in limited action Saturday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Not mentioned as injury concern•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...