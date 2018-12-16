Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Gashes Cardinals in blowout
Coleman ran for 145 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries during Sunday's 40-14 win over Arizona.
Coleman and rookie Ito Smith are still splitting carries, but Coleman made a lot more of his Sunday. The Indiana product took a pitch 65 yards late in the first quarter, narrowly missing a touchdown before being caught by the Cardinal defense. He didn't let that happen in the third quarter as he churned through arm tackles for a 43-yard score. It's been a rough past few weeks for Coleman, who has been plagued by ineffectiveness as Smith takes on a larger role. Sunday was a light at the end of the tunnel as he rushed for more than 100 yards for the first time since Week 2 -- a 107-yard day against Week 16's opponent, division-rival Carolina.
