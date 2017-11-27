Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Gets into end zone twice in win

Coleman rushed 19 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Buccaneers.

Coleman assumed lead-back duties for the second straight week with Devonta Freeman (concussion) still sidelined, and he found the Buccaneers' defense a bit more facilitating than a stingy Seahawks unit last Monday night. The third-year back has now scored at least one touchdown in three straight games, and has been impressive on the ground in two of those contests (combined 39 carries for 180 yards and three touchdowns) while seeing extended action. Freeman could well be ready to suit up for a key Week 13 showdown against the Vikings, but given Coleman's demonstrated ability to handle a much more robust workload than he'd seen before his teammate's absence, he could still be in line for double-digit carries during the balance of the regular campaign.