Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Hauls in touchdown reception in loss

Coleman was less than effective on the ground, but he did most of the work himself on his 19-yard touchdown reception that he caught near the line of scrimmage. He only received five carries to Devonta Freeman's 11 rushes, and Coleman was the far less effective back on the day. He'll look to put up a better stat line at home against the Cowboys in Week 10.