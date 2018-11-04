Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Hauls in two receiving touchdowns
Coleman rushed for 88 yards on 13 carries and added 68 yards an two touchdowns on five catches during Sunday's 38-14 win over Washington.
Coleman sprinted out into the flat early in the third quarter and was found wide open by Matt Ryan for a 10-yard touchdown, his second of the game. Despite double-digit touches in all but one game this season, Coleman started the season with just two scores in his first five games of the season, but has struck four times in the past three games, scoring at least once in every game. Atlanta will need him next Sunday against a Browns defense that is stronger against the pass than the run.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Scores in Monday's victory•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Will lead backfield moving forward•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Another underwhelming performance in Week 6•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Set for another start•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Bottled up by Steelers•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Turns in full practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...