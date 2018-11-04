Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Hauls in two receiving touchdowns

Coleman rushed for 88 yards on 13 carries and added 68 yards an two touchdowns on five catches during Sunday's 38-14 win over Washington.

Coleman sprinted out into the flat early in the third quarter and was found wide open by Matt Ryan for a 10-yard touchdown, his second of the game. Despite double-digit touches in all but one game this season, Coleman started the season with just two scores in his first five games of the season, but has struck four times in the past three games, scoring at least once in every game. Atlanta will need him next Sunday against a Browns defense that is stronger against the pass than the run.