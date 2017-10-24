Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held in check against Patriots

Coleman only managed 16 yards on the ground on six carries in a 23-7 loss to the Patriots.

His lone target fell incomplete, so it was a rough outing for Coleman all around. He has a decent match up against the Jets in Week 8, but the Patriots defense had been horrendous through the first six weeks, so he was expected to have a decent stat line in this contest as well. Devonta Freeman looked much more effective against New England, running for 72 yards on 12 carries.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories