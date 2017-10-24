Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held in check against Patriots

Coleman only managed 16 yards on the ground on six carries in a 23-7 loss to the Patriots.

His lone target fell incomplete, so it was a rough outing for Coleman all around. He has a decent match up against the Jets in Week 8, but the Patriots defense had been horrendous through the first six weeks, so he was expected to have a decent stat line in this contest as well. Devonta Freeman looked much more effective against New England, running for 72 yards on 12 carries.