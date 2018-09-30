Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held in check Sunday
Coleman was contained to 51 yards on 14 carries, but added three receptions for 26 yards during a 37-36 loss to the Bengals.
Through his first four career games as the Falcons' No. 1 back in place of Devonta Freeman, Coleman averaged 89.3 rushing yards per contest. Over his last two outings as the lead man against New Orleans and Cincinnati, he's averaged an anemic 42 yards per game as Atlanta has dropped to 1-3 to start the 2018 campaign. Freeman (knee) may be back for Week 5 after practicing on a limited basis last Thursday and Friday, but if Coleman is handed the ball as the feature back again, it will come against a Steelers defense that entered Week 4 allowing the sixth-fewest points to opposing running backs in standard scoring.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for lead role again•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Contained in loss to Saints•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for another start•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Totals 125 scrimmage yards versus Panthers•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Will get starting nod Sunday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Could handle lead role Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....