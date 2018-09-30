Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held in check Sunday

Coleman was contained to 51 yards on 14 carries, but added three receptions for 26 yards during a 37-36 loss to the Bengals.

Through his first four career games as the Falcons' No. 1 back in place of Devonta Freeman, Coleman averaged 89.3 rushing yards per contest. Over his last two outings as the lead man against New Orleans and Cincinnati, he's averaged an anemic 42 yards per game as Atlanta has dropped to 1-3 to start the 2018 campaign. Freeman (knee) may be back for Week 5 after practicing on a limited basis last Thursday and Friday, but if Coleman is handed the ball as the feature back again, it will come against a Steelers defense that entered Week 4 allowing the sixth-fewest points to opposing running backs in standard scoring.