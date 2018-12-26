Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held out Wednesday

Coleman (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Coleman left the Falcons' Week 16 win at Carolina with a groin strain. Initially, coach Dan Quinn was optimistic about Coleman's ability to play Sunday in Tampa Bay, telling Jason Butt of The Athletic on Monday that the running back has a shot to suit up in the finale. On Wednesday, though, Quinn was more tempered with Coleman, whose availability will be determined by what is in his "best interest," per McClure. If the worst-case scenario comes to pass, Coleman would yield most of the backfield reps to Brian Hill, with the remainder trickling down to Jeremy Langford.

