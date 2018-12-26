Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held out Wednesday
Coleman (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coleman left the Falcons' Week 16 win at Carolina with a groin strain. Initially, coach Dan Quinn was optimistic about Coleman's ability to play Sunday in Tampa Bay, telling Jason Butt of The Athletic on Monday that the running back has a shot to suit up in the finale. On Wednesday, though, Quinn was more tempered with Coleman, whose availability will be determined by what is in his "best interest," per McClure. If the worst-case scenario comes to pass, Coleman would yield most of the backfield reps to Brian Hill, with the remainder trickling down to Jeremy Langford.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Could play in regular-season finale•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Picks up groin injury•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Joined by Brian Hill in backfield•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Gashes Cardinals in blowout•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Continues splitting carries•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Losing work to rookie•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...