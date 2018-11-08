Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Hopes to stay in Atlanta
Coleman said after practice Wednesday that he hopes to remain in Atlanta beyond this season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Playing on the final year of his rookie deal this season, Coleman recognizes that 2018 could be his last hurrah with the team that selected him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Falcons don't have much in the way of payroll flexibility in 2019 and beyond, meaning it may not be feasible to fit another well-paid back on the roster with Devonta Freeman (groin) owed $24.8 million in base salary between 2019 and 2022. So long as he keeps producing like he did in Week 9 against Washington -- 156 total yards and two touchdowns -- there is certain to be a team willing to pay up for the versatile Coleman when he hits free agency in March.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Grabs two receiving touchdowns•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Scores in Monday's victory•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Will lead backfield moving forward•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Another underwhelming performance in Week 6•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Set for another start•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Bottled up by Steelers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...