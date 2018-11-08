Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Hopes to stay in Atlanta

Coleman said after practice Wednesday that he hopes to remain in Atlanta beyond this season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Playing on the final year of his rookie deal this season, Coleman recognizes that 2018 could be his last hurrah with the team that selected him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Falcons don't have much in the way of payroll flexibility in 2019 and beyond, meaning it may not be feasible to fit another well-paid back on the roster with Devonta Freeman (groin) owed $24.8 million in base salary between 2019 and 2022. So long as he keeps producing like he did in Week 9 against Washington -- 156 total yards and two touchdowns -- there is certain to be a team willing to pay up for the versatile Coleman when he hits free agency in March.