Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Joined by Brian Hill in backfield

With Ito Smith (knee) placed on injured reserve, Brian Hill is expected to serve as Coleman's new complement in the Atlanta backfield, Orlando D. Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The situation presumably would leave more work for Coleman if his team was still in the playoff hunt, but it may just open up snaps for Hill over the final two weeks of a disappointing season. Smith actually held a 33-29 touch advantage over Coleman the last three weeks, though it may have gone unnoticed Sunday when the latter turned his 11 carries into 145 yards and a touchdown during a 40-14 win over the Cardinals. The situation may be complicated because Coleman is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and probably won't re-sign with the Falcons. He might want to take on more work to showcase his ability, or he might be hesitant to absorb the added injury risk. Regardless of Coleman's thoughts on the matter, coach Dan Quinn has already said he'll use Smith's injury as an opportunity to evaluate Hill. The Falcons play at Carolina in Week 16 and at Tampa Bay in Week 17.