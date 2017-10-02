Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Leading rusher and receiver in loss
Coleman rushed nine times for 79 yards and added four catches for 65 yards on six targets in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Bills.
Coleman was Atlanta's most explosive player in this one, leading the team in both rushing and receiving yards. He was still out-touched 20-13 by Devonta Freeman despite exhibiting the hot hand, and it was Freeman who got the call from one yard out on the team's lone rushing touchdown. Coleman's limited volume depresses his value, but his penchant for finding space with the ball in his hands keeps him in the weekly flex conversation while simultaneously making Coleman arguably the league's most dangerous handcuff.
