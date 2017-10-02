Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Leading rusher, receiver in loss
Coleman rushed nine times for 79 yards and added four catches for 65 yards on six targets in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Bills.
Coleman was Atlanta's most explosive player in this one, leading the team in both rushing and receiving yards. He was still out-touched, 20-13, by Devonta Freeman, despite exhibiting the hot hand, and it was Freeman who got the call from one yard out on the team's lone rushing touchdown. Coleman's limited volume depresses his value, but his penchant for finding space with the ball in his hands keeps him in the weekly flex conversation while making him arguably the league's most dangerous handcuff.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Picks up 89 total yards•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Finds end zone in win over Packers•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Makes mark as receiver versus Bears•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Impressive in limited action Saturday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Not mentioned as injury concern•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: No need for offseason ankle surgery•
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...