Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Leads backfield in touches during win
Coleman rushed 14 times for 82 yards and secured his sole target for 22 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Jets.
Coleman's final stat line was impressive, and the fact that he out-touched backfield Devonta Freeman by a 15-13 margin was certainly notable as well. However, his final rushing numbers were significantly propped up by a 52-yard run early in the fourth quarter, as Coleman was able to gain just 30 yards on his 13 other totes. Both the carry and rushing yardage totals were season highs for the third-year back, and he's now averaged at 5.9 yards per rush in four of his seven contests this season. It remains to be seen if the division of labor in the Falcons backfield Sunday will be more than a one-game anomaly, with a Week 9 divisional battle versus the Panthers sure to shed further light in that regard.
