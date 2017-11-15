Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Likely lead back for Week 11

Head coach Dan Quinn said that Coleman would be a capable lead back for the Falcons if Devonta Freeman (concussion) is forced to miss Monday's game against the Seahawks, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "It's the explosive plays that Tev is able to create, and it's the 3-yard run and all of a sudden it turns into a 25-yard run," Quinn said. "It's the explosiveness, it's the speed that he has when he can get on the edge or get to the second level. Those are the ones when he gets to the next level, you're watching and you're like, 'OK, it's about to go.'"

Since entering the league in 2015, Coleman has averaged no worse than 4.4 yards per carry in any season and has developed into a viable pass-catching threat out of the backfield over the past season and change, tallying 48 receptions in 22 contests. Despite Coleman's strong per-play production, the presence of a two-time Pro Bowler in the same backfield has limited his volume more often than not, which has regularly made it difficult to depend on the 24-year-old from week to week in most shallow formats. However, with Freeman in the concussion protocol and seemingly trending toward missing his first contest of the season, the opportunity should be there for Coleman to act as the Falcons' bell cow, which he did for much of the Week 10 win over the Cowboys following Freeman's early departure. In that contest, Coleman set new season highs in carries (20) and rushing yards (83) while adding a touchdown on the ground. The matchup with a well regarded Seahawks defense might seem scary on paper for Coleman owners, but Seattle has done a better job of stifling the pass game (6.6 yards per attempt, ninth in NFL) than opposing rushers (4.0 yards per carry, 15th) this season.