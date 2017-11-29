Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Likely to settle back into backup role

Coleman is expected to serve in a backup role at running back Sunday against the Vikings with starter Devonta Freeman having cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman was removed early in the Falcons' Nov. 12 win over the Cowboys, paving the way for Coleman to act as the team's lead back the last three contests. Atlanta didn't miss a beat with Coleman heading the running attack, as the third-year player amassed 223 yards and four scores on 59 carries while adding 20 yards through the air. Even before Freeman suffered the head injury, Coleman had a sizable role in the team's offensive game plan, averaging 7.8 carries over the Falcons' first eight contests, but his volume and fantasy value will nonetheless take a hit now that Atlanta is at full strength in the backfield.