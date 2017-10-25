Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Limited at Wednesday's practice

Coleman was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a knee injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

In addition to struggling through his worst performance of the season, Coleman apparently picked up an injury during Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Patriots. The Falcons likely would have Devonta Freeman handle a larger workload if Coleman were absent or limited during Sunday's road game against the Jets. Coleman's ability to log any kind of practice participation Wednesday suggests his knee injury isn't too serious.