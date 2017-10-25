Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Coleman was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a knee injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
In addition to struggling through his worst performance of the season, Coleman apparently picked up an injury during Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Patriots. The Falcons likely would have Devonta Freeman handle a larger workload if Coleman were absent or limited during Sunday's road game against the Jets. Coleman's ability to log any kind of practice participation Wednesday suggests his knee injury isn't too serious.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held in check against Patriots•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Finds end zone versus Dolphins•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Leading rusher, receiver in loss•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Picks up 89 total yards•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Finds end zone in win over Packers•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Makes mark as receiver versus Bears•
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...