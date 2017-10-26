Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Limited Thursday
Coleman (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
For the second straight day, the Falcons placed a cap on Coleman's practice reps. Speaking to Orlando D. Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, head coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that the development is the result of a knee injury suffered Sunday in New England. The contest marked Coleman's first of the season without a reception en route to just 16 yards from scrimmage. In the short term, it may difficult to count on Coleman if he's unable to pad his stat line as a pass catcher.
