Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Listed on report with shin injury
Coleman was limited in practice Wednesday due to a shin injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
On the same day coach Dan Quinn gave Devonta Freeman (knee) a vote of confidence regarding a return to action, Coleman popped up on the Falcons' injury report. Both running backs received limited workloads Wednesday, calling into question how the snaps at the position may break down Sunday at Pittsburgh. No matter how the pair proceeds this week, Coleman seems poised to experience a reduction in the 18 touches per contest he averaged during Freeman's three-game absence.
