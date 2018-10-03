Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Listed with shin injury
Coleman was limited in practice Wednesday due to a shin injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
On the same day coach Dan Quinn gave Devonta Freeman (knee) a vote of confidence regarding a return to action, Coleman popped up on the Falcons' injury report. Both running backs received limited workloads Wednesday, calling into question how the snaps at running back may break down Sunday at Pittsburgh. No matter how the pair proceeds this week, Coleman seems poised to experience a reduction in his 18 touches per contest during Freeman's three-game absence.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held in check Sunday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for lead role again•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Contained in loss to Saints•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for another start•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Totals 125 scrimmage yards versus Panthers•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Will get starting nod Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jared Goff is going to keep on rolling, but the outlook isn't so good for Andrew Luck in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Kenny Golladay's breakout season was derailed a bit in Week 4, but he's going to bounce right...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times