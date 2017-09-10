Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Makes mark as receiver versus Bears

Coleman rushed eight times for 16 yards and caught four of six targets for an additional 42 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Bears.

Coleman struggled mightily on the ground, but he finished second on the team in targets and was quite effective as a receiver. Devonta Freeman received 14 touches of his own, including a five-yard touchdown scamper, and he appears set to maintain the edge in usage he enjoyed a season ago. There are still touches to be had for Coleman, who will look to make more of an impact as a runner next week against the Packers.