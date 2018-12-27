Falcons' Tevin Coleman: May practice Thursday

Coach Dan Quinn hopes Coleman (groin) will practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

In the wake of the Falcons' Week 16 victory at Carolina, Coleman is tending to a strained groin, which didn't allow him to practice Wednesday. Returning to drills one day later would be in line with Quinn's optimism about the running back, who he believes has a chance to play in Sunday's season finale in Tampa Bay, per Jason Butt of The Athletic. An appearance at Thursday's session would put Coleman on the path to doing just that.

