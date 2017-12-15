Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Misses another practice
Coleman (concussion) isn't practicing Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Coleman suffered the injury in last Thursday's 20-17 win over the Saints and hasn't practiced in any capacity since. He'll get one last chance to participate Saturday, with another absence likely making him a long shot for Monday's game in Tampa Bay. Devonta Freeman would then take on a larger workload, with Terron Ward serving as the No. 2 back. The Falcons haven't provided any hints, asides from the injury report, about whether or not they expect Coleman to play.
