Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Notches touchdown in finale

Coleman ran for 45 yards and one touchdown on eight attempts, adding one reception for nine yards during Sunday's 34-32 win against Tampa Bay.

In the expiring year of his rookie contract, Coleman progressed as the season wore on. The fourth-year back endured a sluggish start to the year, recording one rushing touchdown and only once exceeding 3.6 yards per carry through his first six appearances. Coleman has surpassed 3.6 yards per rush in eight of 10 contests since, while accounting for six of his nine total touchdowns during that span. If the Falcons choose not to retain Coleman after he produced his first season of 1,000 offensive yards, he'll almost certainly be pursued as a No. 1 running back option elsewhere.