Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Out Monday

Coleman (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Falcons Radio Network producer Wendy Adams reports.

Coleman sustained the injury last week in a 20-17 victory over the Saints. He was unable to receive clearance for practice throughout the week, and will ultimately watch Week 15 from the sidelines. As a result, Devonta Freeman will presumably take on a larger workload than usual, while Terron Ward figures to serve as the No. 2 back.