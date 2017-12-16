Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Out Monday
Coleman (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Falcons Radio Network producer Wendy Adams reports.
Coleman sustained the injury last week in a 20-17 victory over the Saints. He was unable to receive clearance for practice throughout the week, and will ultimately watch Week 15 from the sidelines. As a result, Devonta Freeman will presumably take on a larger workload than usual, while Terron Ward figures to serve as the No. 2 back.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Misses another practice•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Remains in protocol•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Enters NFL's concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Struggles to produce versus Vikings•
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.