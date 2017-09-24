Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Picks up 89 total yards
Coleman carried the ball six times for 46 yards and added 43 yards on three catches in Sunday's 30-26 win over Detroit.
Coleman took a short pass and cut it up field for a gain of 27 yards right before the half to set up a Matt Bryant field goal. He likely would have topped 100 total yards for the game had a 25-yard run called back due to penalty in the second quarter. Overall, Coleman fans have to be pleased that he continues to find space for big plays, but the number of opportunities he has received might be seen as troubling. Thus far in 2017, Coleman is averaging nearly two fewer touches per game as compared to last year while Devota Freeman has seen a similar change in the opposite direction. For a player as dependent on big plays to pick up stats as Coleman is, a missed touch here and there could lead to radically different statistical outputs. The division of labor in Atlanta's backfield is certainly worth monitoring.
