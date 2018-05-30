Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Preparing for elevated workload
Coleman may have heightened involvement in the Falcons offense during the upcoming season, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "They want to use me more," Coleman said at OTAs on Wednesday, "Line me up out wide and stuff like that. It's going to be pretty cool."
As the Falcons continue to add wrinkles to their offensive game plan in OTAs, Coleman is garnering consideration for increased playing time moving forward. Asides from his 13 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons, the 25-year-old running back has also made notable contributions as a pass catcher, hauling in 58 receptions with six touchdowns since 2016. Head coach Dan Quinn provided an endorsement Wednesday that further indicates a more integral role for Coleman, saying that he made "a big jump" in his pass protection last season.
