Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for another start

Coleman's backfield mate Devonta Freeman (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, William McFadden of the Falcons' official website reports.

Coleman took advantage of Freeman's absence in last week's 31-24 win over Carolina, gaining 107 yards on 16 carries and 18 yards on four receptions while handling a 64 percent snap share. Ito Smith also figures to get some Week 3 touches, but Coleman will do the heavy lifting.