Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for lead role again

With Devonta Freeman (knee) officially ruled out, Coleman will once again lead the Atlanta backfield in Sunday's game against the Bengals, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Coleman shredded the Panthers for 107 yards on 16 carries and 18 yards on four catches during the first week of Coleman's absence, but then managed just 47 yards on 17 touches against the Saints on Sunday. Even with Ito Smith also mixing into the offense, Coleman is one of the league's safer bets to reach 15-plus touches this week.