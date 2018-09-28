Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for lead role again
With Devonta Freeman (knee) officially ruled out, Coleman will once again lead the Atlanta backfield in Sunday's game against the Bengals, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Coleman shredded the Panthers for 107 yards on 16 carries and 18 yards on four catches during the first week of Coleman's absence, but then managed just 47 yards on 17 touches against the Saints on Sunday. Even with Ito Smith also mixing into the offense, Coleman is one of the league's safer bets to reach 15-plus touches this week.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Contained in loss to Saints•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for another start•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Totals 125 scrimmage yards versus Panthers•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Will get starting nod Sunday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Could handle lead role Week 2•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Tallies Atlanta's lone touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...