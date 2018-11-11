Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Quiet in Week 10 loss

Coleman rushed 11 times for 44 yards and caught three of five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 28-16 loss to Cleveland.

Atlanta abandoned the run after falling behind, and Coleman failed to make much of an impact as a receiver out of the backfield. His prominent role in a high-powered offense gives Coleman plenty of fantasy appeal, but this performance showed that he's outside the set it and forget it tier of running backs.

