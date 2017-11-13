Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Records season-high in carries and yards Sunday
Coleman rushed 20 times for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Cowboys. He also hauled in his lone target for five yards.
With Devonta Freeman concussed on the Falcons' second play of the day, Coleman took over and would punch in his touchdown from the 1-yard line in the second quarter. He then tallied 61 of his rush yards in the second half to help put the game away. If Freeman is forced to miss time, Coleman will continue to get the bulk of the carries for the Falcons, although he faces a stiff test in Seattle in Week 11.
