Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Remains in protocol

Coleman remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Coleman's failure to practice indicates that he hasn't reached the latter stages of the protocol, a somewhat troubling development given that he suffered the injury in the Falcons' Dec. 7 win over the Saints and has yet to make much notable progress. The Falcons will see if Coleman's symptoms subside enough for him to take part in practices Friday or Saturday, but his chances of suiting up Monday against the Buccaneers are looking dicey at the moment. If Coleman misses another contest, lead back Devonta Freeman would be in line for another enhanced workload.