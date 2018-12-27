Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Remains sidelined Thursday

Coleman (groin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

There was an expectation Coleman would test out his groin strain in practice Thursday, but despite being present, he didn't join the running back group for individual drills, according to Jason Butt of The Athletic. Officially a DNP for a second consecutive session, Coleman hasn't done enough to match coach Dan Quinn's optimism about the running back's ability to play Sunday in Tampa Bay, per Butt. As long as Coleman's status remains in limbo, Brian Hill will work with the first-team offense during Week 17 prep, with Jeremy Langford picking up the scraps.

