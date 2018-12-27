Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Remains sidelined Thursday
Coleman (groin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
There was an expectation Coleman would test out his groin strain in practice Thursday, but despite being present, he didn't join the running back group for individual drills, according to Jason Butt of The Athletic. Officially a DNP for a second consecutive session, Coleman hasn't done enough to match coach Dan Quinn's optimism about the running back's ability to play Sunday in Tampa Bay, per Butt. As long as Coleman's status remains in limbo, Brian Hill will work with the first-team offense during Week 17 prep, with Jeremy Langford picking up the scraps.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: May practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held out Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Could play in regular-season finale•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Picks up groin injury•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Joined by Brian Hill in backfield•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Gashes Cardinals in blowout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...