Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Removed from concussion protocol

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that Coleman has cleared the concussion protocol, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Coleman was held out of Monday's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers with the head injury, but after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday without any complications and gaining clearance from an independent neurologist thereafter, the running back doesn't look to be in any danger of missing the Falcons' final two games of the regular season. His health will be validated by a return to full practice Thursday, though the possibility exists that the Falcons will limit Coleman's workload again as a precaution. In any event, look for Coleman to settle back into a complementary role in the backfield Week 16 against the Saints, which will likely translate to a marginal downturn in snaps and touches for lead back Devonta Freeman.