Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Returning as limited participant
Coleman (concussion) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The activity marks Coleman's first since sustaining a concussion Week 14 against the Saints, but it comes with a caveat: no contact. While he'll likely be contained to individual drills, any progress made through the protocol for head injuries is notable. No matter, in order to take the field Sunday, again versus the Saints, he must gain clearance from an independent neurologist.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Out Monday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Misses another practice•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Remains in protocol•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Enters NFL's concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...