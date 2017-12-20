Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Returning as limited participant

Coleman (concussion) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The activity marks Coleman's first since sustaining a concussion Week 14 against the Saints, but it comes with a caveat: no contact. While he'll likely be contained to individual drills, any progress made through the protocol for head injuries is notable. No matter, in order to take the field Sunday, again versus the Saints, he must gain clearance from an independent neurologist.