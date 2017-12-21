Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Returns to full capacity Thursday

Coleman (concussion) was a full practice participant Thursday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Just hours after gaining clearance from an independent neurologist, Coleman practiced with limitations for the first time since Dec. 6, putting an end to his two-week journey through the concussion protocol. As a result, the Falcons backfield will be fully operational Sunday at New Orleans, whose defense has surrendered nearly 135 yards from scrimmage per game and 11 touchdowns to running backs this season.