Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Scores in Monday's victory
Coleman rushed 11 times for 50 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 32 receiving yards in Monday night's 23-20 win over the Giants.
Coleman was mostly bottled up on the ground prior to breaking free for a 30-yard rushing score midway through the fourth quarter. That play marked Coleman's first touchdown carry since Week 1 and helped him put together his first game of over 4.0 yards per carry since Week 2. With a couple catches as well, Coleman outperformed backup Ito Smith, who finished with seven carries for 16 yards and two catches for 29 more. That should ensure Coleman retains Atlanta's starting tailback gig when the team reconvenes from its upcoming bye week.
