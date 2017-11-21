Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Scores in Monday's win

Coleman rushed 20 times for 43 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-31 win over the Seahawks. He also caught one of two targets for 15 yards.

Coleman got off to a solid start, punching in a one-yard touchdown on Atlanta's opening drive, but he found little room to run overall. While that's no surprise against a rugged Seattle defense, Coleman has now scored in three straight games, and had another touchdown overturned in the fourth quarter Monday. After enjoying a nice uptick in fantasy value recently, Coleman's Week 12 stock figures to be impacted by teammate Devonta Freeman's (concussion) status to face the Buccaneers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories