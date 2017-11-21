Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Scores in Monday's win
Coleman rushed 20 times for 43 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-31 win over the Seahawks. He also caught one of two targets for 15 yards.
Coleman got off to a solid start, punching in a one-yard touchdown on Atlanta's opening drive, but he found little room to run overall. While that's no surprise against a rugged Seattle defense, Coleman has now scored in three straight games, and had another touchdown overturned in the fourth quarter Monday. After enjoying a nice uptick in fantasy value recently, Coleman's Week 12 stock figures to be impacted by teammate Devonta Freeman's (concussion) status to face the Buccaneers.
