Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Set for another start

Coleman is set to start Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reports.

Devonta Freeman (foot/groin) has been ruled out for a fourth time in six games, giving Coleman at least one more opportunity to strut his stuff in the starting job. He's yet to take advantage in the way many had expected, but Coleman did at least average 18 touches in the three previous games Freeman missed. The Bucs have held running backs to 3.7 yards per carry, but they've also given up six touchdowns and 604 scrimmage yards in four games, with 54 percent of the yardage coming on receptions.

More News
Our Latest Stories