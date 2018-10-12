Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Set for another start
Coleman is set to start Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reports.
Devonta Freeman (foot/groin) has been ruled out for a fourth time in six games, giving Coleman at least one more opportunity to strut his stuff in the starting job. He's yet to take advantage in the way many had expected, but Coleman did at least average 18 touches in the three previous games Freeman missed. The Bucs have held running backs to 3.7 yards per carry, but they've also given up six touchdowns and 604 scrimmage yards in four games, with 54 percent of the yardage coming on receptions.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Bottled up by Steelers•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Turns in full practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Listed on report with shin injury•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Held in check Sunday•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Primed for lead role again•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Contained in loss to Saints•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...