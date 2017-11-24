Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Set for lead role again

Coleman's teammate Devonta Freeman (concussion) will miss another game Sunday against the Buccaneers, William McFadden of the team's official website reports.

Coleman set career-high marks for touches (21) and snap share (68 percent) when Freeman was knocked out early in a Week 10 win over the Cowboys. Oddly enough, Coleman duplicated both of those marks in last week's 34-31 over the Seahawks, though he needed a touchdown to salvage his stat line against a tough defense that held him to 58 yards (2.2 per carry, 2.8 per touch). He could be in for a similar Week 12 workload, this time facing a Tampa defense that's mediocre against the run and sub-par when it comes to defending running backs in the passing game.