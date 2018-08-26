Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Sharp again in preseason game
Coleman compiled 38 yards on seven rush attempts, adding one reception for 10 yards in a 17-6 loss to Jacksonville on Saturday.
Granted, 22 of Coleman's 38 rushing yards came from a single carry, but the 25-year-old back looked explosive once again with Devonta Freeman out of the lineup. Since being contained to eight yards on three attempts in the preseason opener versus the Jets, Coleman has picked up 6.1 yards per carry over the past two contests against the Chiefs and Jaguars (73 yards on 12 carries). Sure to be one of the most coveted free-agent targets once his contract expires after the season, Coleman is off to a roaring start in 2018.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Electrifying in brief appearance•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Bottled up by Gang Green defense•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Preparing for elevated workload•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Could stay in Atlanta past 2018•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Totals 68 yards•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Cleared to face Saints•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...