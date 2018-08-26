Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Sharp again on Saturday night

Coleman compiled 38 yards on seven rush attempts, adding one reception for 10 yards amidst a 17-6 loss to Jacksonville on Saturday.

Granted, 22 of Coleman's 38 rushing yards came from a single carry, but the 25-year-old back looked explosive once again with Devonta Freeman out of the lineup. Since being contained to eight yards on three attempts in the preseason opener versus the Jets, Coleman has picked up 6.1 yards per carry over the past two contests against the Chiefs and Jaguars (73 yards on 12 carries). Sure to be one of the most coveted free agent targets once his contract expires after the season, Coleman is off to a roaring start in 2018.