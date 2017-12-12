Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Still in concussion protocol
Head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that Coleman is still in concussion protocol, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Five days after Coleman suffered the injury in Thursday's win over the Saints, the running back is still dealing with concussion-like symptoms. With Atlanta not scheduled to play again until Monday night in Tampa Bay, Coleman still has plenty of time to be medically cleared, but his status for the week is still in question until that time comes.
