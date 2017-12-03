Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Struggles to produce versus Vikings
Coleman carried eight times for 22 yards and caught three of six targets for an additional 27 yards during Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Vikings.
Coleman averaged a paltry 2.8 yards per carry in this one and only achieved some success as a pass catcher, leading the team in targets and receptions. His workload was roughly half of that which he received during Devonta Freeman's concussion absence, with the latter returning to action to head the backfield Sunday. Coleman has still managed to produce despite the timeshare with Freeman this season and will look to get back on track next week against the Saints.
