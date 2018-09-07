Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Tallies Atlanta's lone touchdown
Coleman rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts, adding one reception for 26 yards amidst the Falcons' 18-12 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.
Coleman carried his impressive preseason form into Week 1 against the Eagles, as he joined Jay Ajayi and Julio Jones as the only players to break double-digits in standard scoring formats. If Devonta Freeman (knee) is indeed active for Atlanta's Week 2 matchup against Carolina, he is likely to have a tempered pitch count in an attempt to keep him healthy down the stretch of the regular season -- meaning that Coleman could be in line for upwards of 20 touches against a Panthers defense that finished third against the run in 2017.
